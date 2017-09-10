Navi Mumbai cops yet to trace man who kidnapped 3-year-old boy from Vashi

CCTV footage of the man walking away with the boy
The Vashi police are on the lookout for a man who kidnapped a three-year-old boy from a slum near Vashi railway station on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspected kidnapper, who was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the railway station, appeared to be in an inebriated state and was seen boarding a Panvel-bound local with the boy.

Raghu Shinde
The boy, identified as Raghu Shinde, was pic-ked up from a slum near Kerala House in Vashi.

As part of the investigations, the police scan-ned footage of CCTVs installed in the vicinity. They made a breakthrough when they found a man carrying the boy at Vashi police station, moments after he went missing. "The kidnapper boarded a Panvel-bound local and got down at Seawoods-Darave railway station, after which he disappeared," said Senior Inspector Ajay Kumar Langde, Vashi Police. The crime branch is carrying out a parallel investigation in the case, an official confirmed.

