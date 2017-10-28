Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang 'delivering' Diwali gift robs house of Rs 2 crore

A group of six people including a woman robbed the house at Vashi of cash and silver and gold jewellery

Six people including a woman robbed a house of cash and jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore in Vashi on Friday afternoon. The accused entered the residence of an APMC vegetable trader on the pretext of delivering a Diwali gift. The Vashi police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.



The robbery took place at the residence of Arun Menkundale at Kusum Society in Vashi

The police have collected CCTV footage of the accused, with a clear picture of them. According to the police, the robbery took place at the residence of Arun Menkundale at Kusum Society in Sector 17, Vashi. The incident took place on Friday between 12pm and 12:15pm. His wife and daughter were home.

"The six people entered claiming that they had come to deliver a Diwali gift and threatened them with a revolver and knife. The cash, gold and silver was all worth around Rs 2.09 crore. On Thursday a man and a woman from this group had visited the residence asking whether 'Seth', resided there. It appears they had come to take a look and accordingly committed the theft," said a senior police official from Vashi police station S Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vashi said, "We have registered a case and have taken CCTV footage. A search operation is on to trace the accused."

Sources investigating the matter said that the family had hired a house-keeping agency to clean the house. "We have doubts about these people, as the house was cleaned by them and they were aware about the belongings. They also cleaned the cupboard and other rooms in the flat," added an officer.

A case has been registered at Vashi police station under Sections 395 (dacoity), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and different sections of the Arms Act.