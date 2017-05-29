Navi Mumbai Crime: Sleeping cops nab pickpockets at Turbhe railway station



The pickpockets who wer enabbed by the cops at Turbhe railway station

A team of cops from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Turbhe have proved wrong the idea that sleeping cops can be of little help. These security personnel posed as sleeping passengers inside the station premises and managed to nab two pickpockets.

According to sources, on Saturday, RPF personnel observed two pickpockets trying to steal from sleeping passengers on platform numbers 3 and 4. "We decided to nab these thieves red-handed. Constable Rahul Kumar came up with the idea to pose as a sleeping passenger to attract these thieves, while a team of cops kept an eye on the scene. As expected, both the pickpockets came wandering near Kumar, who was pretending to be asleep on the platform. One of them, picked up his mobile phone, the other took his wallet," said an official from RPF Turbhe.

The official added, "After the theft, the duo started walking towards the area where the stores are located. Cops immediately started chasing them and nabbed them."

The pickpockets were identified as Satish Kamble (22) and Anil Shinde (22), both residents of Baba Galli, Turbhe. They were handed over to GRP Vashi, who filed cases against both under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention).