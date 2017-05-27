Navi Mumbai Crime: Stalker hangs self in front of woman's door



Representational Image

Residents of a society in Nerul were left horrified last morning, when a 26-year-old, who was obsessed with a woman from the building, hanged himself right outside her home. The police have registered an accidental death report in the case.

The deceased has been identified as Kisan Rawal, who originally hails from Gujarat and lived alone in Nerul. The woman, daughter of a Class IV official in a municipal hospital, lived on the seventh floor of Shanti Park Society of Sector 23, Nerul. The accused is likely to have taken the step after the woman filed a police complaint against Rawal for stalking her. "On Monday, when Rawal was following the woman towards her building, he was stopped by a few residents and the watchman. While they threatened him and drove him away, the woman decided to approach the Nerul police the following day. A non-cognisable offence was registered against him," said an official with the Nerul police station.

But, on Thursday morning, when the woman opened the main door of her building, she found Rawal hanging from a rod. "Rawal used an iron rod, which he had fixed to an exit window in the passage, to hang himself," said an official. "We are also investigating why he took such a drastic step," said Ashok Rajput, senior police inspector, Nerul police station.