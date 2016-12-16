Navi Mumbai day care: No bail for owner where baby was battered

The Bombay High Court yesterday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Priyanka Nikam, owner of the nursery-cum-day-care centre in Navi Mumbai where a baby was allegedly assaulted by a caretaker and said that she was "equally responsible as the owner of the centre.

You should have taken care of the kids there. Also you tried to conceal facts from the victim's family saying that nothing had happened to the girl."

Rejecting the application, Justice Sadhana Jadhav remarked that she did not deserve any relief. Nikam had earlier moved the sessions court, but was also denied.

The HC also rapped the state government and said, "If the state imposes strict conditions and restrictions, then such incidents would not occur," Justice Jadhav said.