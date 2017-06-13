Navi Mumbai headless torso case: DNA test holds up last rites

The Kalina forensic laboratory is awaiting a test kit from the US to establish connection with siblings; it has been a month since Priyanka Gurav's body parts were found



Priyanka Gurav

Even as a month has passed since Priyanka Gurav's brutally murdered and dismembered body parts were found, the remains are still at the JJ mortuary while her siblings await its return so they can pay their last respects.

Speaking to mid-day, her brother Ganesh Bhambre (28), said, "We have been told that it will take at least a few days more before the Rabale police can return the remains of our sister." Meanwhile, last Friday, Ganesh and his elder sister Kavita, also submitted their blood samples to conduct the DNA examination, which has already begun at FSL, Kalina.

Dr KY Kulkarni, acting director, FSL said, "We are in the process of procuring the special DNA kit from USA and it is likely to come in the next few days. The kit will help to ascertain the siblings' DNA, a facility not available in any of our laboratories as of now. This is the first case where the deceased's parents are not alive so her DNA has to be matched with that of her siblings."

Additionally, the family is concerned about the death certificate, as they are not sure which civic office will register it for them, considering her body parts were found in different locations on different dates, but she was murdered in Worli.

Investigating officer, P Jadhav, of Rabale police station, said, "Once the DNA report establishes their relationship, the body will be immediately handed over. It is a protocol that needs to be followed, even though we have already identified her." On the issue of death certificate, he said, "I am not sure, but we will provide all the assistance required by the family to obtain the death certificate."