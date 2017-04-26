Navi Mumbai International Airport to get its first runway, terminal by Dec 2019

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) officials claim the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will get its first runway and terminal building by December 2019. According to Indian Express, the CIDCO is the nodal agency of the proposed airport.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport was proposed in 1997 and received the government's nod in 2007. The project got delayed due land acquisition issues securing necessary government permissions including environmental clearance.

In February, the Rs 16,000-crore greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport project moved a step closer to reality with GVK Group bagging the financial bid to build and operate the facility. GVK Group runs the swanky MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited).

According to CIDCO sources, the first phase of the airport will be able to handle 10 million passengers annually and 60 million passengers by 2030 when it is expected to operate at full capacity.

CIDCO officials are planning to start hill cutting and filling of land to divert the Ulwe river right away and expect to complete it in 18-24 months. Ground work and non-forest areas has commenced and forest areas will soon be worked on. Project-affected families will also be rehabilitated in time.

CIDCO sources say commercial operations would begin 6-8 months after the runway's construction.