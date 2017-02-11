Navi Mumbai rash driving: Scared auto driver sped under effect of alcohol

Just a day after a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by the police for trying to escape with a woman passenger on board after spotting nakabandi near Kharghar station, it has been found that he was drunk at the time of the incident. After being produced in court, he was remanded in police custody for three days.

Senior inspector of Kharghar police station Dilip Kale said, “Accused Kailash Patil’s medical test report confirms he was drunk. A case has been registered against him under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and different sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Further investigation into the matter is on.”

Scared cat

Assistant inspector Ravindra Ahire, who conducted a spot probe, said, “The accused claims that he stopped the autorickshaw near his home and fled as he was scared that the traffic cops would act against him. Even though he does not have proper documents of the vehicle, he claims to own it. We are trying to verify the facts.”

When contacted, assistant inspector Pravin Pande said, “We conduct such checking against errant auto drivers from time to time. Last year itself, we caught 1,007 such drivers, found driving without the proper uniform and documents.”