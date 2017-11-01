Navi Mumbai records worst air quality of the season, and it may get worse

Navi Mumbai saw the worst air quality of the season on Tuesday with PM2.3 and PM10. The data collected by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) was 340 micrograms per cubic meter when the levels were PM10. When it was PM 2.5, the air quality recorded was 390 micrograms per cubic metre as per reports by Indian Express.



Representational Image

Dr Gufran Beig, SAFAR project director, said, “The particulate matter in the air is generally high in winter, but on Tuesday, it was the highest of the season. Several factors lead to the poor air quality in Navi Mumbai. It has several industrial areas around it. Also, the pollution created in nearby hill stations like Lonavla also settles in the city. The land breeze is blowing from the hills towards the land that brings the pollutants to it.”He added that the situation is likely to get worse with winter approaching.

In an attempt to warn people, the SAFAR website also advised people to stay indoors early in the morning and close to the time of sunset, it also suggests, “If the room has windows, close them. If the air-conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, keep that closed. Avoid burning of wood, candles or incense. Keep the room clean — don’t vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust.”

When asked as to why the satellite city was experiencing this phenomenon, environmentalists said that there was a marked increase in truck traffic in the region. Coupled with the increased construction in the area, this leads to pollution. said B N Kumar, environmentalist and resident of Navi Mumbai, said, “The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market, Asia’s largest market, has pulled in a huge truck traffic in the area. The number of vehicles have increased above estimates here and there is no check on their emissions. Apart from that the industrial pollution and the dust created due to construction activity further increase the pollution levels. While there is a lot of greenery around, the dust blocks the pores on the leaves and affect their breathing reducing their efficacy.”

