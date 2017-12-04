Navi Mumbai: Teen trying to resist thief falls off local train at Juinagar

A 19-year-old girl fell from a train while trying to fight off a thief onboard near Juinagar station in Navi Mumbai, a senior GRP officer said yesterday

A 19-year-old girl fell from a train while trying to fight off a thief onboard near Juinagar station in Navi Mumbai, a senior GRP officer said yesterday. The victim, identified as Rituja, was travelling in the ladies compartment of a Vashi-bound local train from Panvel late on Saturday night, the police said. "As the train was leaving Juinagar station, the thief jumped onboard around 11.45 pm. He robbed the girl’s jewellery and tried to alight. She raised an alarm and tried to stop him but fell off," the officer said.



Representational Image

She was taken to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, he added. The GRP said a case had been registered against an unknown person under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity) and 307 (attempt to murder) among others of the Indian Penal Code. The police said investigations were on with personnel scanning footage from the CCTV at the station to identify the accused.

