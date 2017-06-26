Navi Mumbai tragedy: Biker tries to end fight, gets run over



A 29-year-old biker paid with his life when he tried to end a fight between an Uber driver and a motorist. The latter drove his car into the victim's two-wheeler, killing him on the spot. The Vashi police have registered a murder case.

The complainant has been identified as Ashwin Dilip Kamble, a resident of Kalwa in Thane. Kamble owns a Wagon-R car and drives it for Uber. In his statement to the police, he said that on Saturday night he received a booking from a passenger, who was waiting below the Vashi flyover. "Later, when the booking got cancelled, he decided to have some coffee and got down near a stall. Soon, another car arrived at the spot and the owner, Vinod Derekar, parked it in front of the Wagon-R. This led to an argument between Derekar and Kamble. Derekar's friend, Sushant Junghare, even assaulted Kamble in the process," said an officer.

Salim Shamsad (29) and Mohsin Salim Momin (27), both residents of Ghansoli, were standing near the coffee stall, when the fight broke out. "When the duo tried to stop the fight, the accused threatened them with dire consequences," the officer added.

As Kamble was scared, he asked Shamsad and Momin to accompany him till Vashi bridge. "The duo then followed his car on their scooty. In the meantime, the accused came from behind and hit the two-wheeler, killing Shamsad on the spot. Momin has suffered severe injuries in the incident," said another officer.

Sr PI Arun Kumar Landge said, "Both Derekar and Junghare escaped from the spot after the incident. However, they were arrested later. A case was registered under sections 302, 307, 506 and 34 of IPC."