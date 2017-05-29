Youth kills self in Navi Mumbai after failing in CBSE Class XII exam

A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in adjoining Navi Mumbai for failing the class XII CBSE examination, results of which were declared, police said.

Prithvi Vavhal hanged himself at his house in sector 14 in Sanpada in afternoon when his family members were away, a senior official said.

Prima facie, he became depressed after failing in one of the subjects in the exam, he said.

The incident came to light after his family members returned, when they found the teenager hanging from the ceiling fan, he added.

A case has been registered at Sanpada police station and investigation is on, the official said.