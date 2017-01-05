E-paper

Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest in Punjab for Congress

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections as a party nominee.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from the constituency of his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu," former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress state unit chief Captain Amarinder Singh told reporters here.

"Sidhu will contest from Amritsar (East) seat as a Congress nominee," Singh said.

The cricketer-turned-politician had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on September 14, 2016.

