Navratri gets noisy even before it starts as loudspeaker blare till 1 am

The night before nine-day festival, police say they are helpless, as loudspeakers blare till 1 am with the Goddess coming home

Devotees participate in midnight processions at Dharavi and Mumbai Central to bring the idol of Goddess Durga home on Wednesday night. Pics/ Satej Shinde

Even before the nine-day celebration in honour of Goddess Durga kicked off in Mumbai, the city experienced a sleepless Wednesday night, with pandals flouting loudspeaker norms. Last night, the Mumbai Police's control room and Twitter account was inundated with complaints from residents shocked that the police had allowed revellers to play music late into the night.

Several local mandals that brought the idol a day earlier, partook in the festivities, with huge processions, loud music and bursting crackers, till as late as 1 am. The Environment Protection Act, 1986, and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, bans the use of loudspeakers or public address systems between 10 pm and 6 am in the city.

The fact that Mumbaikars had reached their tipping point was evident in the anxious tweets on the Mumbai Police's Twitter feed, urging the officials to stop the music.

Sujit Keshkamat, a resident of Mahim, wrote, "Loud procession on Bhagoji Keer Marg. Lots of noise and disturbance." Another local, Anita Varkey-Rane, tweeted, "Loudspeaker even after 10 pm near Siddhivinayak temple, please act quickly".

The complaints continued till the wee hours. Alpana Shah, a resident of Worli, tweeted: "It's 1.44am sound doesn't stop, can hear dhol, cracker in nearby areas of Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli."

Some residents also tried to reach the Mumbai Police control room, but their pleas went unanswered. "I called up the control room at least five times. The patrolling vehicle came to the spot, but did nothing. Will this continue till the end of Navratri?" a resident of Saat Rasta told mid-day. However, police officers said their hands were tied, as they weren't informed about the processions.

Devotees participate in a procession organised by a local mandal in Mumbai Central to bring the idol of Goddess Durga on Wednesday night. Pics/ Satej Shinde

"Several mandals didn't inform the police about holding processions. Even if police had gone to the spot, they couldn't have suddenly cracked the whip. It could have led to a law and order situation," said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity. "We usually keep an eye on such mandals, record the violations and take action after the festival is over."

When contacted, Mumbai Police spokesperson Dr Rashmi Karandikar, said, "We acted on the complaints received by residents via calls or tweets." She added that, with the exception of September 28 and 29, when music is allowed to continue till midnight, loudspeakers will only be allowed to operate till 10 pm on all others days of the festival.

One can report noise rule violations on the police helpline 100 or send an email to the Mumbai CP on cp.mumbai@mahapolice.gov.in