Navy Nagar accident: Cops probing if wife took blame to save husband

The Hyundai Santro that rammed into the children on Sunday, killing them. Pic/Shadab Khan
It has been two days since the fateful driving lesson ended up taking the lives of Akshansh Dyani (13) and his brother Abhay (7) in Navy Nagar. The police are trying to get the CCTV footage of the incident and also probing whether Sangeeta, the wife of Lance Naik Santoshkumar Rai, was trying to save her husband by claiming she was driving the car that rammed into the children who were riding their bicycles, killing them on the spot.
“A major part of the investigation is the CCTV footage of the area, which will reveal how the incident happened,” said one officer, adding, “the wife of army man claimed that she was driving the car when the mishap happened, [but] we have to ascertain the claim with CCTV footage and eyewitnesses.” The absence of any eyewitnesses makes the CCTV even more vital in the investigation. A large crowd gathered only after the accident, after which fellow Lance Naik Ravindra Jadhav lodged a complaint against the couple that was seated in the car.
The Cuffe Parade police have contacted the motor vehicle department to test the Santro car that caused the accident. They have also sent samples of the blood on the car to the forensic department.
Father faints at sight of dead sons
The father of the deceased children, Ravindraprasad Dyani, who was posted at Assam front, arrived in the city yesterday morning. His family had only told him that the kids have met with an accident and are critical. “When he reached home, the dead bodies were brought from the mortuary for performing last rites. He lost consciousness when he saw the bodies. Relatives had to take him to INHS Ashwini. He was treated in hospital and released, after which last rites were preformed in Navy Nagar,” said a police officer.
HiThis is only because the rich and famous get away after killing poor people. If law had punished them all this incident would had not happened. We are lucky our children are alive, but till when ??
This was a absolutely horrendous accident caused due to the ignorant learner driver, and her husband. One cannot imagine the misery that befell the family who lost their 2 children for no fault of theirs! People in India feel that learning to drive on a regular/society road is a joke, it's fun and thrilling. While those inside the car are safe themselves, this shows utter disregard towards the life and safety of fellow humans using the road. The lax law enforcement is equally responsible. This i
This is extreme crime should punish couple life in prison and nobody allow to learn driving without proper driving school thinking about 2 kids what compensate this couple can give to parents of the kids sad to see couple got bail within 2 hours