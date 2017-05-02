NBSE HSLC Result 2017: Nagaland Board 10th Results 2017, likely to be announced on May 3; Check results at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is likely to announce the Nagaland 10th Result 2017 tomorrow (May 3) on Nagaland State Board official at nbsenagaland.com and nagaland10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Nagaland Board 10th Results 2017 page on Jagran Josh.

The Nagaland Board 10th Results 2017 will be available on official website - nbsenagaland.com

Steps to check the results

>> Click on the website - nagaland10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth

>> Click on submit

>> Take the print out of the Nagaland Board 10th Results 2017 copy for future reference.

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), is primarily responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Nagaland. It was established by an Act of the Nagaland Assembly legislative Assembly on November 15, 1973 and it started functioning from October 1, 1974.