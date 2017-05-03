NBSE HSLC Result 2017: Nagaland Board 10th Results 2017, to be announced soon, Check results at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is likely to announce the Nagaland 10th Result 2017 today (May 3) at 1 pm on Nagaland State Board official site at nbsenagaland.com. You can also check it at nagaland10.jagranjosh.com.

The Nagaland Board 10th Results 2017 will be available on official website - nbsenagaland.com

Here's how to check your results

>> Click on the website - nagaland10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Nagaland Board 10th Results 2017 copy for future reference.

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Nagaland. Even though it was established by an Act of the Nagaland Assembly legislative Assembly on November 15, 1973, it started functioning from October 1, 1974.