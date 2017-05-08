NBSE HSSLC Result 2017: Nagaland Board 12th Results 2017, declared; check results at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the Nagaland 12th Result 2017 at 12 pm on Nagaland State Board official site at nbsenagaland.com. You can also check the results on nagaland12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Nagaland Board 12th Results 2017 page on Jagran Josh.

The Nagaland Board 12th Results 2017 will be available on official website - nbsenagaland.com

Here's how you should check your results

>> Click on the website - nagaland12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your details such as admit card number and other relevant details

>> Click on the button submit

>> Your NBSE Result 2017 will appear on the screen, Check it throughly

>> Take the print out of the NBSE HSSLC result 2017 copy for future reference.

Nagaland Board of School Education aka NBSE was established on November 15, 1973. The Nagaland Board conducts HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations in all government and private schools/colleges under this NBSE. This year Nagaland HSSLC Exam was held from February to March 6, 2017.