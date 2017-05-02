NBSE HSSLC Result 2017: Nagaland Board 12th Results 2017, likely to be announced on May 3; Check results at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is likely to announce the Nagaland 12th Result 2017 tomorrow (May 3) on Nagaland State Board official at nbsenagaland.com and nagaland12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Nagaland Board 12th Results 2017 page on Jagran Josh.

The Nagaland Board 12th Results 2017 will be available on official website - nbsenagaland.com

Steps to check the results

>> Click on the website - nagaland12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your details such as admit card number

>> Click on submit

>> Your NBSE Result 2017 will appear on the screen, Check it throughly

>> Take the print out of the NBSE HSSLC result 2017 copy for future reference.

Nagaland Board of School Education aka NBSE was established on November 15, 1973. The Nagaland Board conducts HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations in all government and private schools/colleges under this NBSE.