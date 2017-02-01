NC MLAs create ruckus in J&K Assembly over Article 370

There was uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after the National Conference and Congress legislators created ruckus over Article 370, on Wednesday.
Article 370 of the Indian constitution is an article that grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. The article is drafted in Part XXI of the Constitution- Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions.
