NCB nabs man with 10 kg of party drug Amphetamine worth Rs 10 crore



Representation pic

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tamil Nadu with nearly 10 kg of party drug Amphetamine. Sources said that the seized drug was extremely pure and its value in the international market would be worth around Rs 10 crore.

The arrested drug trafficker has been identified as Vyankatesh Periyasam, who hails from Singalandapuram village in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.

According to NCB sources, they recently received information that a person would arrive at the Mumbai airport with a consignment of drugs and that he would fly to a foreign country with it. Thereafter, the officials laid a trap on Wednesday and nabbed the suspect.

"A total of 70 packets of crystalline substances, weighing around 9.90 kg were found in Periyasam's bag. After testing, we got to know that the substance was Amphetamine," said a source.

Investigators suspect that Periyasam is part of an international drug smuggling racket. They are going through his call records and also trying to collect information about the other people involved in the business. The arrested accused is reportedly not cooperating with the cops in the investigation. An official said, "He has been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."