NCP corporator, kin join Shiv Sena ahead of corporation polls in Mumbai



Uddhav Thackeray



Senior NCP corporator Devram Bhoir, his son Sanjay, who is the opposition leader in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), joined Shiv Sena in presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Bandra on Monday.



NCP leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad, however, said the party will not be affected due to Bhoir's exit. Along with Sanjay, his wife and NCP corporator Usha

too crossed over to Sena. Meanwhile, Navin Gavte, Aparna Gavte and Dipa Gavte--all NCP corporators from Navi Mumbai municipal corporation-- also joined Sena on Monday.