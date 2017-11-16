NCP president Sharad Pawar blames Maharashtra govt for farmers' suicides

NCP president Sharad Pawar today said suicides by farmers in Maharashtra continued unabated as the farm loan waiver package announced by the state government in June this year remained unimplemented. He said the Rs 71,000 crore loan waiver implemented by the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government had not only boosted agri output but also checked suicides by farmers, contrary to the current scenario. "The loan waiver announced by the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh not only brought down the number of suicides by farmers but also improved agricultural production.



Representational Picture

It turned the country into the biggest exporter of some food grains," the former Union agriculture minister said while addressing a rally of farmers here on the first day of his four-day Vidarbha tour. He said the suicides by farmers continue unabated because the state government has not implemented the loan waiver it had announced in June this year. Pawar appealed to the gathering to give a "befitting reply to the government when time comes".

The NCP chief said the ruling dispensation has failed to keep its promise of giving 50 per cent more Minimum Support Price (MSP) than agriculture produce's cost. "There was a time when the government had to beg for food grains before other countries and our people had to consume sub-standard food. At that time farmers who produced bumper crops saved the prestige of the government. But now the same farmers are ending their lives," he said.

He also attacked the GST and demonetisation during his address. Pawar said the GST structure should be simplified. He also attacked the government over its handling of the killing of minorities and Dalits in the name of "gau raksha" (protection of cows). "Now, the value of the cow's life has become more than the human life and the government is doing nothing," he said. Referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that the word secularism is the "biggest lie" spoken since Independence, Pawar said the remarks are "unconstitutional". "Now people are dictated even about their food choices which is unjustified. Does it mean that jawans on borders now have to seek permission to eat meat or eggs?" he asked. Pawar recalled the contribution of former state Home Minister and NCP leader late R R Patil in bringing development to the naxal-affected Gadchiroli district.