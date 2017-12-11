NCPCR condemns rape of minor in Hisar vows to take strict action

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday condemned the incident where a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Uklana village of Haryana's Hisar and said that they were coordinating with the state polic

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday condemned the incident where a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Uklana village of Haryana's Hisar and said that they were coordinating with the state police to arrest the culprit.

"NCPCR will make every effort to talk to the Haryana Police so that the culprit is caught, prosecuted and given maximum possible sentence," NCPCR advisor Kulbir Krishnan said. Krishnan called the incident barbaric.

Some unidentified men allegedly abducted the girl on Friday night when she was sleeping with her sister and mother in their home in a slum area. The men then raped and killed her, the police said. The doctors of Civil Hospital who conducted the post-mortem examination said the accused inserted a wooden stick into the girl's private parts, which ruptured her intestine.

