NCW summons Karna Home Minister, SP leader Abu Azmi

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) yesterday issued summons to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and SP leader Abu Azmi over their objectionable remarks on the alleged incident of mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve.

“It does not matter whether Abu Azmi belongs to one particular party or another. To be brutally frank, there are men across parties who make these disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is the nation heading?” NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said. Taking strong exception to Parameshwara's remarks that youngsters' “western ways” were the reason behind the incident, Kumaramangalam had yesterday demanded that he apologise and resign from his post.