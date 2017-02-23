NCW takes up minor's sexual exploitation case



Brajesh Pandey

Patna: The National Commission for Women has taken up the sexual exploitation case of a minor girl in which Bihar Congress Vice President Brajesh Pandey and others are held accused, a member of the commission said yesterday.

"The Commission has taken up the case and talked to the victim and collected video footage provided by her on the torture," Sushma Sahu said.

She said that the Commission had sought report from Director General of Police in the case.

"I have also sought time from the DGP to talk to him on the case," Sahu added.

Sahu said she had met the victim who narrated her ordeal allegedly conducted by a businessman Nikhil Priyadarshi, Congress state Vice President Pandey and others.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar told reporters that CID had written to Union Home Ministry for issuance of a red corner notice against main accused Priyadarshi, an automobile businessman and son of a retired IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre. He allegedly lured the girl under the pretext of marriage.

Pandey has resigned as state party vice president. Congress said it will initiate action against Pandey after charges against him were found true.