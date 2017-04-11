Nearly 16 NSCI members get notices for 'misconduct'

The NSCI club at Worli

A 'minutes mayhem' is unfolding at Worli's swish NSCI club, and this latest tumultuous chapter is rocking the member base. At least 16 members from the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai have received a Show Cause notice from the club dated March 18 charging them with sending out 'parallel' minutes of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the club.

The notice, which is signed by NSCI Hon. Secretary General Atul Maru, says that, "this is grave misconduct and intentionally tarnishing the reputation and procedural rules of the club. Your said act is not only disrespectful towards the Managing Committee of the Club…" Maru says, "We have served a show cause notice to a handful of people because you cannot have a 'parallel' govt. running in the club. I do not see what was the urgency in sending out these so called minutes of the AGM even before the official minutes are out? One cannot supersede the managing committee and circulate such information.

The United Front which is a group of club members opposing the current Management Committee known also as the 'Action Team' in NSCI says they had a duty to point out various discrepancies in the club.