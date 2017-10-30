Nearly 3 years on, elderly farmer's mysterious death reaches Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has received a criminal writ petition raising serious concern over the mysterious death of a 70-year-old farmer from Tapkiri Shetpal village in Pandharpur district. The petitioner has claimed that he was killed by his own son, because the elderly man had scolded the youth for being in a relationship with a married woman after catching them in a compromising position in a sugarcane field on the village outskirts.



The conspiracy

Speaking to mid-day, advocate Rajeshwar Panchal, who moved the writ petition, a copy of which is with mid-day, on behalf of Chandrakant Bonge, the woman's husband, said, "The deceased, Vishnu Bonge, was assaulted and strangulated by his son Popat on December 26, 2014, who also hung his body from a tree on the village outskirts to make it appear like a suicide. When news of the death spread, Popat and his friends hurriedly cremated the body before the police could reach the spot, destroying crucial evidence."

"A day before his death, Vishnu had told a fellow villager, Gorakhnath Nivartti Gadade, that he was upset with Popat's illicit relationship," Panchal added.

Gadade had submitted a written complaint to then inspector of Pandharpur police station, superintendent of police, Solapur (rural) police, and even the state director general of police, naming Popat and others as accused. The then SP, Solapur (rural), had forwarded the complaint to the inspector of Pandharpur police station, asking for a report in the matter.

Panchal said, "Based on the complaint, the Pandharpur police recorded the statement of Dattatray Patil, the village police patil, and filed a complaint under IPC section 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it) against Popat, trying to suppress Vishnu's murder while making a farcical show of compliance with procedure as per CrPC section 174. An attempt was made to project as if the deceased had committed suicide." After Gadade's death a few months later, Chandrakant decided to continue the fight.

Dirty khaki

Panchal said, "The police had all the evidence to nail the accused, not just for murder, but also for conspiracy and destruction of evidence, but they worked in the interest of the accused. A high-level probe should be initiated..."

He added that the spot panchnama done by the Pandharpur police on January 1, 2015, omitted the fact that the tree on which Vishnu was hung was later felled in a bid to destroy evidence.

On January 20, 2015, the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Pandharpur, held Popat guilty only under IPC section 176, imposing a fine of R500 or simple imprisonment for eight days on failure to pay the amount.

Justice now at least?

Chandrakant told mid-day, "I want all those involved arrested and booked for the crimes they have committed. My only aim in moving HC has been to get justice for Vishnu."

"I wasn't aware of my wife's affair with Popat, until one afternoon, when I returned home from the farm for lunch and didn't find her home. After looking for her all over, I walked towards the sugarcane field and spotted them in a compromising position," he added.

Superintendent of Police, Solapur (rural), Sangankal Veeresh Prabhu said, "Since taking charge, this is the first time I am hearing about this case. I am not aware about any petition filed in HC either. I will have to go back to the papers and our records. We will surely carry out an inquiry, as it is a serious allegation."

Numerous attempts made to contact Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur range) Vishwas Nangre Patil did not yield any result.

