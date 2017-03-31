Need anti-racism laws to protect African nationals, says Delhi professor



Ajay Dubey, professor of African Studies at JNU, at the Kalina campus of University of Mumbai yesterday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

India needs stringent anti-racism laws to curb assaults on African nationals, believes Prof Ajay Dubey, teaching faculty member of the Centre for African Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

In light of the recent spate of attacks on African nationals, Dubey (55), who is also general secretary of the African Studies Association of India, feels that the general Indian mindset, although tolerant, has an underlying current of racism. "We pride ourselves as a very tolerant society, but racism and colour prejudice does exist," he tells mid-day.

Tainted identity

He points out that African nationals are often misunderstood and their public visibility reduced to an unpalatable image. "They (African nationals) have the identity of being associated with things like crime, drugs and prostitution. They become publicly visible only when there is a conflict, which is why people think that they are an undesirable and a criminal community. Therefore, the entire identity becomes associated with crime. This is why you find entire groups of Indians attacking them together."

Pointing at the inherent colour prejudice amongst large sections of Indian, Dubey says, "African nationals are targeted because, besides race and colour, they also get combined with the criminal image that the media portrays."

He asks that the Centre treat attacks on African nationals as law and order issues.

Law must

Stringent anti-racism laws, says Dubey, are the answer to assaults on people of colour living in India. "A law against racial prejudice and racial aggression must be put in place, on the lines of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," he says, as he points out that the anti-atrocity law has helped keep a check on attacks on marginalised communities in urban areas and cities.

"As of now, there is no law against racial bias; only anti-caste bias laws exist. Such a law, if implemented, will make the police, the administration and the people think before manhandling African nationals," he says.

The professor also stresses on the need to create awareness on the importance of African nationals in terms of commercial interests, Afro-Asian solidarity, and India's quest for power. "The media must play a part in this."