Need paper re-evaluated? Visit Mumbai University portal

Digital payments have also been made possible on the Mumbai University portal

In major relief to lakhs of students in the city , the Mumbai University has decided to accept re-evaluation and photocopy request forms online. Students will no longer have to stand in long queues to submit these applications.

In a circular issued this week, the university has asked principals to spread the word among students regarding this change. A list of courses has also been declared in the notice for which online applications will be accepted.

After results are declared, students' grievances start to surface and re-evaluation and photocopy applications are the biggest headaches. With increasing goof-ups in the assessment process, the number of applications for re-evaluation and photocopies is always on the rise. That it has gone online comes as huge relief to students.

The circular states: 'The university has decided to accept re-evaluation and photocopy request forms on the varsity’s portal. While forms are available on the website, digital payments, too, are possible. Students can refer to other details explained on the portal, which has opened the online re-evaluation and photocopy forms for a total of 26 examinations.'

Deepak Vasave, controller of examinations said, "As the results for earlier exams have just been declared, we are asking for re-evaluation and photocopy applications as the work needs to be completed before the next examination timetable is declared. While we have already started the online process, the specific circular is an extension of the services."

But some students remain unimpressed, "Whether online or not, why should there be any need for re-evaluation or photocopy demands in the first place? The assessment of answer sheets should be done correctly so that there is no need for devising new methods to handle re-evaluation applications," said Akhil Loke, third year B. Com. student from a Vile Parle college. Another student, Rais Khan, also a final year commerce student from a college in Borivli, said, "Glitches can be seen in the online process, too. Those working on it should be trained."