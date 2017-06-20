NEET 2017 result likely to be declared by the CBSE today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the NEET 2017 result today, (June 20) on the board's official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. The Supreme Court permitted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of NEET 2017 for under graduate medical courses on June 11.

Staying a Madras High Court order restraining the CBSE from declaring the result of NEET 2017 for under graduate medical courses - MBBS/BDS, the vacation bench of Justice Prafulla C. Pant and Justice Deepak Gupta said that no High Court across the country would entertain any plea relating to the NEET 2017.

Staying May 24 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Justice Pant passing the order said: "The High Court shouldn't have easily and liberally interfered with the schedule."

The CBSE was directed by the SC to declare the NEET 2017 result by June 26. The answer keys were released on June 15 and were available at the official CBSE websites till the next day.

The NEET 2017 examinations have been attended by nearly 12 lakh students, out of which about 10 lakh have given it in either English or Hindi and around 1.25 to 1.50 lakh students have appeared in eight vernacular languages.

NEET was made mandatory for candidates aspiring for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses across the nation.

How to check the NEET 2017 result

- Log in to cbseresults.nic.in or cbseneet.nic.in

- Click on 'NEET 2017 result and rank' link

- Enter roll number

- Download and print out result