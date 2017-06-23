NEET Result 2017 declared; check CBSE NEET 2017 Result on cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE on Friday announced results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, ending the wait for around 12 lakh aspirants. You can check it on cbseresults.nic.in.

"Result of NEET (under graduate) has been declared as per the directives of the Supreme Court," a CSBE official said. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 12 set in motion the process for declaring the result of NEET-2017 after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the board.

How to check the NEET 2017 result

- Log in to cbseresults.nic.in or cbseneet.nic.in

- Click on 'NEET 2017 result and rank' link

- Enter roll number

- Download and print out result

The apex court had on May 24 stayed an interim order of the Madras High Court, which had restrained the CBSE from publishing the result of NEET 2017. The test was conducted on May 7.