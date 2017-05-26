Neglected 19-year-old wife threatens to commit suicide, husband saves her



A crowd gathered as the social workers pacified Aarti, who threatened to jump off building

Residents of Dattanagar in Dombivli (East) were in for an hour of drama recently as a woman climbed the terrace of a three-storey building and threatened to commit suicide. The 19-year-old's plans were thwarted after social workers, along with her husband, managed to pacify her. According to sources, the woman said she wanted to die because her husband had been ignoring her recently and due to some problems with her sister-in-law.

The woman has been identified as Aarti Rajput Chaudhari, who had a love marriage with Mahesh Chaudhari (21) seven months ago. Police sources said the couple quarreled frequently, over trivial issues. "On Wednesday, Aarti left the house around 11.30 am after an argument with Mahesh," a police officer said.

According to state Human Rights Forum vice-president Varsha Parmar, the suicide drama began around 12.30 pm. "I received a call from some alert citizens about a woman who had climbed the terrace of Meethabai mansion in Dattanagar and was threatening to commit suicide. I rushed to the spot to find a huge crowd below the building. Aarti's neighbours were trying to pacify her."



Her husband and others help her climb back to safety

Parmar managed to convince Aarti to call her husband and ask him to come down to the spot immediately. "Mahesh reached within 10 minutes and we urged him to pacify her, apologise to her," said Parmar.

Mahesh said that Aarti relaxed a little after he came and the cops intervened. The Dombivli police later procured statements of the couple and counselled them both.