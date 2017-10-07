A minor girl was allegedly raped in a car after being forced to drink liquor by her neighbour in Sikar district of Rajasthan, following which the accused has been detained, the police said today.

After the incident, which occurred yesterday near Gokulpura village, the girl fainted, following which the accused took her to a hospital and also called up her family, they said.

The accused had taken the girl for a ride in his car, the police said.

The condition of the girl was stable, while the accused has been detained and being interrogated, they said, adding a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.