Neo-JMB chief killed in Operation Twilight



This photo taken on March 27, 2017 in Sylhet shows smoke rising from a building during military operations to storm an Islamist-extremist hideout. Pic/AFP

Dhaka: The chief of the terror group blamed for Bangladesh's worst terror attack at a Dhaka cafe was among the four Islamist militants killed in one of the country's longest anti-terror operations in Sylhet, police said yesterday.

"Our intelligence suggest one of the four is top neo-JMB (neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh) leader Musa," said Police's Assistant Inspector General M Moniruzzaman.

He, however, said forensic investigation was ordered to further confirm his identity as his face was mutilated in the fierce encounter.

Officials earlier identified the man only as Musa, saying he took the charge of the outfit as a massive anti-militancy operations killed several top neo-JMB leaders after the July 1 attack on Holey Artisan cafe.

Musa was among four Islamist terrorists killed during 'Operation Twilight', one of the country's longest anti-terror operations.