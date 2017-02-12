Nepal to increase water buffalo population



Representation pic



Kathmandu: Nepal has completed the relocation of 15 wild water buffaloes, aimed at increasing their population.

As part of the government's decision to relocate 30 rhinos, 30 wild water buffaloes, and 35 swamp deers to protected areas by 2018, the recent relocation has been conducted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the proposed 30 wild water buffaloes, 15 were relocated to Chitwan National Park in the first phase.

The Asiatic wild water buffalo is one of the protected species in the country.

Chiranjivi Prasad Pokharel, project coordinator at National Trust for Nature Conservation said on Friday: "The major objective of translocation of these wilds is to revive their population in the original habitats and to make them genetically strong through pure breeding."

For relocation, Chitwan National Park has separated 30 hectares of land and built several enclosures.

Experts claim that the water buffaloes are under threat due to anthropogenic pressure, habitat deterioration and hybridization with domestic buffaloes.