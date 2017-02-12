Nepal to increase water buffalo population

Representation pic
Kathmandu: Nepal has completed the relocation of 15 wild water buffaloes, aimed at increasing their population.
As part of the government's decision to relocate 30 rhinos, 30 wild water buffaloes, and 35 swamp deers to protected areas by 2018, the recent relocation has been conducted, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the proposed 30 wild water buffaloes, 15 were relocated to Chitwan National Park in the first phase.
The Asiatic wild water buffalo is one of the protected species in the country.
Chiranjivi Prasad Pokharel, project coordinator at National Trust for Nature Conservation said on Friday: "The major objective of translocation of these wilds is to revive their population in the original habitats and to make them genetically strong through pure breeding."
For relocation, Chitwan National Park has separated 30 hectares of land and built several enclosures.
Experts claim that the water buffaloes are under threat due to anthropogenic pressure, habitat deterioration and hybridization with domestic buffaloes.
A new species of birds has been discovered in Nepal, bringing the total number of avian species in the Himalayan country to 866. A Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush, was first photographed by an expedition last year in the Shey-Phoksundo National Park.
TV actress Anita Hassanandani looks gorgeous in this photo shoot
Photos: Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan promote 'Rangoon' in Bandra
Spotted: Kanika Kapoor with her kids at Mumbai airport
Photos: Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray bond at an event in Mumbai
In Pictures: 21 actresses who married businessmen
0 Comments