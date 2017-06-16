Nepali national caught at Mumbai airport with Aadhaar card

The incident also fuels the security debate around the policy: How did a foreigner procure the so-called unique ID?



In May, three Pakistani nationals were caught by the CBI after they procured Aadhaar cards for just Rs 100 each. REPRESENTATION PIC

Barely a month after three Pakistani nationals were caught in Bengaluru with Aadhaar cards, a 29-year-old Nepali woman, Jayalaxmi Gurung, was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on June 11 after flashing the UID card as proof of identity. Aadhaar cards are issued only to Indian residents.

Gurung has been residing in Kalyan since 2009 and planned to visit her hometown in Pokhara, Nepal. On the morning of June 9, she reached the airport to board a flight and furnished an Aadhaar card bearing her name to the airport officials. After the authorities questioned her nationality, Gurung revealed that she had procured an Aadhaar card in 2009. A Sahar police official said she claimed that she didn't know that Aadhaar cards are only for Indian citizens.

The police official said since a passport is not mandatory for travel to Nepal (other authorised documents will do), she produced a valid flight ticket and her ID card. "That's when she revealed that she had ID cards from both Nepal and India. The authorities then called the police, and she was arrested."

An FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered against Gurung, and she was granted bail yesterday.