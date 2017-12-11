Nepal's Left alliance heads towards comfortable majority in parliamentary elections

Nepal's Left alliance was yesterday heading towards comfortable majority in the parliamentary elections, winning 72 of the 89 seats so far in the historic polls that many hope will bring the political stability to the country

Nepal's Left alliance was yesterday heading towards comfortable majority in the parliamentary elections, winning 72 of the 89 seats so far in the historic polls that many hope will bring the political stability to the country. The CPN-UML led by former premier K P Oli and the CPN-Maoist led by former premier Prachanda have forged electoral alliance for both the provincial and parliamentary elections.



Nepali poll officials pour out ballot papers on December 8. Pic/AFP

According to results released by the Election Commission, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML) has won 51 seats while its alliance partner CPN Maoist-Centre has bagged 21 seats. The ruling Nepali Congress, which was the largest party in the last election, won only 10 seats, according to tallies. Several other parties have won bagged a couple of seats. The vote counting is in progress for remaining 76 seats.

The house of representatives consists of 275 members, of which 165 would be elected directly under the first-past-the-post system while the remaining 110 will come through the proportional representation system.

1.6 k

Candidates who contested the polls

65

Percentage of voter turnout in the first phase

67

Percentage of voter turnout in the second phase

72

Number of seats currently won by the Left