Nerve agent claim 'absurd', says N Korea



Kim Jong Nam murder accused Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong (left), is escorted after a court appearance. Pic/AFP

Tokyo: North Korea is strongly denying the findings of a Malaysian autopsy that suggest the deadly VX nerve agent was used to kill leader Kim Jong Un's half brother or "Kim Chol, a citizen of (North Korea) bearing a diplomatic passport," as its media and officials on the scene insist the victim be called.

It was "the height of absurdity to claim that the person who applied VX... was left unaffected and the person to whom it was applied met a death," its official Korean Central News Agency cited unidentified experts as saying.

The agency report came as two young women accused of actually carrying out the attack in a crowded airport lobby on February 13 were charged with murder. Malaysian police say they are also searching for several North Korean suspects.