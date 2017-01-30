Netanyahu: US embassy should be in Jerusalem



Israeli PMâÂÂBenjamin Netanyahu (centre) arrives at the weekly cabinet meeting. Pic/AP



Jerusalem: Israeli PMâÂÂBenjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that the American embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, injecting himself once again into a charged campaign trail promise of US President Donald Trump.

"Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and it is only appropriate that the American embassy be here," he said.

Netanyahu's comments at his weekly cabinet meeting appeared aimed at countering reports that Israel was concerned about the fallout of such a move, which is vehemently opposed by the Palestinians and has sparked fears of a renewed outbreak of violence.

It comes a day after Netanyahu unilaterally endorsed Trump's call to build a wall along the Mexican border, saying the Israeli model along its border with Egypt has proven successful.