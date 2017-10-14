A newborn baby boy was found dead with his throat slit behind a building in Pisawali village in Kalyan division of the district, police said on Saturday.

Representational Pic

On receiving information yesterday of the body of a baby lying near the building they went to the spot and found that the throat of the newborn was slit with a sharp weapon and the body was packed in a blue coloured bag, said police.

Thane police have today registered an offence of murder and destruction of evidence. Manpada police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, police said.

On October 9, Manpada police had received information that body of a baby was lying near a building. When they went to the spot, they found that the body was packed in a blue coloured bag and the throat of the newborn was slit, said police. According to police, the twenty-year-old woman became pregnant as she was in a relationship with the two accused men. At the advanced stage of pregnancy, the duo allegedly gave her pills to terminate her pregnancy. "On the night of October 9, the woman gave birth to the baby boy at home, where her mother assisted her. The accused allegedly slit the throat of the child and then packed it in a blue bag and dumped out of the widow of their building," a police officer said.

During the probe, the police were informed that one of the women in the building was pregnant. When they inquired with the woman about her pregnancy and child, she could not give satisfactory answers. When police inquired further, she revealed to them what had happened. Senior police inspector Gajanan Kabdule, of the Manpada police station said that further investigation into the matter is on.