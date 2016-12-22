New bridge to nip Andheri traffic in the bud

The proposed 60-m viaduct that will connect Jagruti Nagar Metro Station with LBS Marg, will also bring down accidents, say officials

The bridge will be constructed below Jagruti Nagar Metro station on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road

In some good news for motorists travelling between Andheri and Ghatkopar via the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR), the MMRDA has decided to speed-up work of constructing a bridge on the stretch, which will ease bottlenecks in the area.

The bridge will connect the Jagruti Nagar Metro station with LBS Marg.

The stretch has been closed for traffic since 2013, forcing motorists to ply on a dangerous accident-prone slope on Link Road.

The shutting down of the road has also led to huge traffic jams between Ghatkopar and Jagruti Nagar during peak hours.

Vishal Shah, a resident of the area, said, “The construction of the Metro has been a boon for residents, but the ones who travel via the AGLR have to face a lot of problems because of the relentless traffic jams.”

At present, traffic from Jagruti Nagar Metro Station up to LBS Road has to go via the other side of the road, which only has three lanes and a slope. Owing to the slope, several cases of road accidents have also been reported in the area.

When contacted, S Mamdapure, chief engineer, MMRDA, said, “We want to solve the problem that commuters are facing and have already invited tenders for the construction of a viaduct below Jagruti Nagar Metro station on AGLR. We will be constructing a 60-metre-long bridge that will ease traffic movement and also solve the issues with traffic in the area.” The bridge will take at least eight months to complete.