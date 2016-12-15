New committee to voice university staff's grievances

The University of Mumbai’s lackadaisical approach towards issues concerning its staff has forced teachers and employees at both the junior and senior levels, to come together under a committee to resolve problems pending for a long time.

The new committee, Sangharsha Samiti, will look after several issues related to varsity’s staffers, including promotions, transfers, vacant posts and increasing interference by student unions.

The committee was formed this week after a meeting of three organisations — Mumbai University Staff Association, Mumbai University Officers’ Association and Mumbai University Teachers Association. The three organisations have come together under the new committee.

Vinod Malale from Mumbai University Officers’ Association, said, “It is important to take staffers into confidence for better implementation of plans related to the varsity’s development. There is also a long list of issues faced by employees that need to be looked into. The administration has to take cognisance of this.”

“The committee is also expected to ensure that the Vice Chancellor discusses any new initiative with it to ensure easy implementation of the plans. It’s the staff that executes the new initiatives. Eventually, if there is any issue, the staff has to face the students’ wrath,” said a senior level official, who did not wish to be named.

Another official added, “Several orders come in from the top without realising the limitations and challenges of the staff. This has led to major disappointment among university employees across departments. This is why we decided to come together to tackle the problem.”