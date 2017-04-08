New currency notes worth Rs 141.13 crore seized



Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: The Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and other agencies have seized Rs 141.13 crore worth of new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and R500 crore, while acting in different parts of the country, Lok Sabha was informed yesterday.

Of this amount, Rs 110 crore was seized by the IT Department, Rs 4.54 crore seized by ED, Rs 26.21 crore by the CBI and Rs 38 lakh by the DRI, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said during Question Hour.

All new Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 and R500 denominations seized by the ED are deposited in SBI or any nationalised banks so that they come back in circulation," he said.

FM on black money

Authorities have detected 18 lakh cases after demonetisation where the income profiles of people do not match their account profile, the Lok Sabha was also informed.

Preliminary information has been sought from such people and many have responded. Those who have not given details would be issued with notices as per procedure, Jaitley said.

18 lakh

