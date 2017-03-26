New Delhi: Four former bank workers booked for Rs 209 cr fraud

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a case against two former additional general managers and two ex-chief managers of Syndicate Bank and others for causing an alleged loss of Rs 209 crore to the bank.
"CBI filed the case under Sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act following a complaint from Syndicate Bank against its ex-employees," an official said on Saturday.
It is alleged that the four former bank officials and six others, including a chartered accountant and a builder, committed fraud in the bank's two branches in Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan.
"An alleged loss of Rs 209 crore was caused to the bank as the accused conspired and availed home loans and credit facilities from Jaipur and Udaipur branches of Syndicate Bank on the basis of forged documents," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.
