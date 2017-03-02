New Delhi: Minor girl gang-raped by two juveniles, one held

Representation pic

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two teenage boys here in Bindapur area after offering her lift in a car, police said on Thursday. Police has apprehended one of the accused, while the victim has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

"The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. when the victim, a student of class 10th and a resident of Uttam Nagar, was offered lift in a car by one of her friends," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surender Kumar said. "He then took her for a joy ride to Bindapur area where they were joined by one of his friend, co-accused in the crime," Kumar added.

They duo offered her a drink laced with seductive and allegedly gang-raped her. They girl was later thrown out of the car near her house. "The police has apprehended one of the juvenile, while his friend is still at large. A manhunt is on to nab him," Kumar said.