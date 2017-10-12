New Delhi: A Wagon R car, used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till the 2015 assembly polls, was stolen outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, the police said.

The humble Blue hatchback, which became synonymous with Kejriwal's 'aam aadmi' image, was being used by an AAP functionary these days.

"The car was parked outside the Delhi Secretariat. It went missing around 1 am," a senior police official said. The car was donated to Kejriwal by Kundan Sharma, a software engineer, in January 2013.