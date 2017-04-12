New gym in Tokyo offers workouts with cute maids in frilly aprons

Working out

A gym in Tokyo is offering patrons the chance to work out with trainers dressed as maids in frilly aprons. They not only offer you workout tips but also cheer you as you get on with your gym drill.

Hello maids

Earlier this year, Maid Gym started a crowd-funding campaign on Campfire, and managed to generate funds to open shop. Now, it’s finally, functional. Each maid at the gym is a qualified personal trainer. They have been trained to correct people’s forms and offer workout tips, The Metro, UK reported.

The workouts

However, this 'gym maid' is slightly expensive to afford. Anyone who wishes working out with the assistance of a maid will need to cough up (Rs 4,000 approx), plus a (Rs 5,400) membership fee the first time they visit. The price includes a 50-minute workout session, plus a sports drink.