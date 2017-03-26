New India is joint call of 125 crore Indians, proclaims Narendra Modi



Narendra Modi. File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'New India' was a joint call and desire of 125 crore Indians and called upon the people to perform their duties as responsible citizens.

In his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states, Modi said small and steady steps by all Indians can lead to realisation of a new and transformed India.

"We are in the 21st century and there is no Indian who doesn't want to transform India. New India is neither a government project nor a manifesto of a political party. It is the joint call and desire of 125 crore Indians to transform India," said Modi.

"Everything is not linked to the budget or government funds. If every citizen pledges to be more responsible, performs his duties, then this dream of new and transformed India can be easily realised," he said.

"If we look at the society, there are many who are serving the society in their own ways. Some are serving patients in hospitals, others are voluntarily donating blood and some others feeding the poor."

"Service is the core of our values. If we obey traffic rules, pledge not to use petrol or diesel once a week, resolve to be more responsible, if we do things step by step, we can achieve a new India," Modi added.