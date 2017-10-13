Controversy's favourite child, actor Kangana Ranaut is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. After filmmaker Ketan Mehta sent her a legal notice for "hijacking" his dream project on Rani Lakshmibai in May, as part of the enquiry, Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned the actor to appear for questioning.



Kangana Ranaut announced Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in May

A highly placed source from EOW confirmed that a letter has been sent to Ranaut asking her to record her statement on the issue. Mehta and Ranaut had a fallout after the actor announced a new biopic on the legendary queen, titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, to be directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. In May, Mehta alleged he was in talks with Ranaut for over a year, for his dream project, titled Rani of Jhansi: The Warrior Queen.



Ketan Mehta approached the EOW in June. File pics

As per Mehta's complaint, he had shared various versions of the script, research material, and books with Ranaut. The actor had committed to doing the film, but she backed out without informing the filmmaker and announced her own film on the queen.

According to EOW sources, the statements of four officials associated with the Kangana's film has been obtained. "An FIR will be filed only after the probe is over," a senior EOW official said.